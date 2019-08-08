GRAVES, Betty Ann Haltom Betty Ann Haltom Graves passed away August 3, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Vero Beach on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Betty Graves Grant in care of the Jimmy Graves Foundation 501 C (3), soon to become the Graves Family Foundation,3885 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960. An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 8, 2019