GRIFFIN, Betty Ruth "Saint Betty" went to our Heavenly Father on March 8, 2020. Betty was born on December 18, 1928 in Haines City, Florida. Betty is survived by her children, Shirley Davis and husband, Morris, David Griffin and wife, Shearyl, Michael Griffin, and Sharon Kazmer; two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Griffin, as well as two brothers, and one sister. Betty ran a daycare in her home for many years. Betty was a loving, kind-hearted, and very strong woman who raised her children to be the same way. She enjoyed going to the Port Tampa Library and reading romance novels and watching Western shows on television. She will truly be missed by all.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020