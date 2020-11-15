GRIFFITH, Betty Ellen 80, passed away peacefully at her home, with her loving and devoted husband by her side, Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born January 7, 1940, in Montpelier, Indiana. She graduated from Montpelier High School and married her sweetheart, Allen "Skip" L. Griffith, November 15, 1958. Betty was a loving, devoted Army wife and mother, who dutifully cared for her two young sons while her husband faced combat overseas in Vietnam all the while continuing her education at the University of Florida where she attained her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in June 1971. Her caring, nurturing qualities were clearly evident in both her career and personal life as she touched the hearts of hundreds of individuals. She excelled in her career and in volunteerism. Her parents, Arthur and Geraldine Carnes, of Montpelier, Indiana, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Allen "Skip" Griffith; sons, Allen "Al" L. Griffith II and Kevin Griffith (Bobbi); brother, Art "Sonny" Carnes (Nancy); sister, Patricia Needler (Ralph); grandchildren, Sarah Hubber (Bret), Trey Griffith (Josie), Kyle Griffith (Renae), Joshua Drake (Brittany), Steven Griffith and Philip Leggett. She is also survived by nieces; nephews; and three great-grandchildren. Her hobbies included Bridge, Golf and she was a member of the Belleair Golf & Country Club. A private celebration of life will be held when appropriate. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be given to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760 or https://suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/
