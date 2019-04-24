ROLFE, Betty Guy



On a glorious Easter morning Betty Guy Rolfe, 83, of Clearwater, passed from this world to meet her Savior on April 21, 2019.



Betty (Sister, Mom, Grandbee, or Bambi) will be missed daily by the people she loved the most, her family: her siblings, Albert and Linda Guy, Melba and Bill Suarez, and Edward and Cathy Guy; her children, Chuck and Janice Feldt, Bob and Lisa Feldt, Fane and Steve Crossett; Beth and Chip Butler and also her grandchildren, Faith and Tracey McHale, Charlie Feldt, Casey and Robert Feldt, Emily and David Crossett, Mason and Garrett Butler. Also, many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.



Betty was very proud of her native Clearwater heritage, community is important, as she volunteered with the Junior Women's Club, YTEENs, Clearwater Free Clinic, Heritage Village, Pinellas County Schools, Clothes to Kids, Inc., and through her church memberships at First Christian Church and Trinity Presbyterian.



Betty was a gracious host, welcoming folks into her home as she shared stories about her world travels and her grandchildren over a beautiful meal or a game of bridge.



We will have a chance to say our goodbyes at her funeral service set for Saturday, April 27 at Sylvan Abbey. There will be a time to visit with family before the service at 10 am, with the service at 11 am, and if anyone so wishes there will be a graveside service at 12 pm, at McMullen Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Heritage Village or Clothes to Kids, Inc.



Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home



www.SylvanAbbey.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2019