HAMRICK, Betty Young (Dean) 95, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Betty was born in Jacksonville, Florida. She was a homemaker who was an avid bridge player. Betty is preceded in death by her two husbands, Jack Hamrick, and Robert "Bob" Dean. She is survived by her sister, Florence Y. Lewis; nephew, John Lewis; granddaughter, Tina Alexander; and stepson Russell Dean. Burial will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Jacksonville at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Life Path Hospice. Blount & Curry Carrollwood
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019