HARVEY, Betty M. was born 90 years ago in West Virginia. She died in Tampa, FL Dec. 17, 2019. As a child she loved school. A family photo shows her beaming, holding a stack of schoolbooks. After high school, she attended National Business College in Roanoke. Her first job was at Armour & Co. in Charleston, WV, where she met future husband, Harold "Bud" Harvey at a picnic. She was smitten by his talk of world travels. After their two daughters were born, the family moved to Bahrain, where Betty developed a fondness for bridge, bowling, and Indian papadams. Betty also lived in Texas, New York, California, Mississippi, Florida, and Virginia. She was predeceased by husband, Harold Harvey Jr.; parents, OT and Sallie (Jenkins) Pomphrey; brothers, Thomas "Buster," Russell, Earl, and Charles. She is survived by children, Carol Harvey, Janet (David) Williams, and Tom Harvey; grandchildren, William and Katherine Leisek, Jesse Williams, and Alison Harvey; and sister, Anna Firebaugh. Contact family for memorial information. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .

