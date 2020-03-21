HATTON, Betty Jane 77, of Tampa passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Betty was a lifelong Real Estate Broker in South Tampa. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bessie Royal and stepdaughter, Krissy Hatton. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Bob Hatton; brother, Bill Royal; her three children, Kelly Jones (Toni), Scott Jones (Molly), Kathy Schulz; stepson, Scotty Hatton (Rita); and her grandchildren, Lindsey Shep-pard, Ali Waldon, Elyse Jones, Emily Jones, Nicole Schulz, Ashley Schulz; Jennifer, Ricky, Brandy, Amanda, and Robbie Hatton, as well as four great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future, as soon as the restrictions on gatherings are lifted. An announcement will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifepath Hospice at 3010 W. Azeele Street, Suite 120, Tampa, FL 33609 or at www.chaptershealth.org in Betty's memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020