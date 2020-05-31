HAWKES, Betty Ann (Weaver) of Palm Harbor, FL, was born April 30, 1924 in Dayton, OH to Hobart and Artie (Mohr) Weaver. Betty graduated from Fairview High School (1942) and earned an Associate Degree from Bucks County Community College (1976). She married Edwin John (Jack) Hawkes, Jr. on June 1, 1946. She passed away March 16, 2020 in Palm Harbor, FL at the age of 95. She is survived by her daughters, Sally Hawkes of Little Rock, AR and Susan Bailey (husband, Michael) of Palm Harbor and three children (Melissa Yates, Kevin Bailey, and Melinda Bailey-Schreiner) and their families; her nieces, Donna Burge Gerlach and children and grandchildren, and Jane Burge Beirise (husband, John) and children and grandchildren; Amy Wagner Hess (husband, Ron); her nephew Jim Weaver (wife, Stephanie); and cousin, Jean Hawkes and children and grandchild. Please go to https://www.curlewhills.com/ for the complete obituary. Services are not planned at this time. Donations may be sent to East Lake Methodist Church, 2801 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34685. www.curlewhills.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.