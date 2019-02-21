HAWKINS, Betty
78, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned Feb. 14, 2019. She is survived by two sons; five daughters; two brothers; 16 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives. Funeral service Saturday, Feb. 23, 1 pm, Rock of Jesus M.B. Church. Visitation Friday, Feb. 22, 4-8:30 pm, with wake at 7:30 pm.
Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266.
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019