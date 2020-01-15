|
HOWARD, Betty 99, of Tampa, died January 11, 2020. Born on July 19, 1920, in Cleveland, Ohio, Betty almost made it to her 100th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Alfred. She was the middle child of seven. She had three sisters; and three brothers. Florence, May, Deda, Harry, William and Arthur. Only the youngest, Arthur, survives in California. Betty is survived by her three children, Rhoda Kaiser (Art) of Tampa, Susan Dobroff (Peter) of Forest, Virginia, and Kenneth Howard, MD (Jane) of Duluth, MN; four granddaughters, Beth Tache (Hollander), Elise Densmore (Kanengiser, Pamela Brodsky (Kanengiser) and Laura Kaufmann (Hollander); and many great-grandchildren. Family was very important to Betty and especially everyone getting together at Thanksgiving. They all heard her many family stories of life from the 1920s thru today. Betty was a great cook but was famous for her baking. Her Rugula were much in demand. Betty and Al were early big supporters of Congregation Beth Am. Betty will be missed by many. The family especially wants to thank the "Team Betty" from Live-At-Home for the dedicated loving care that allowed Betty to spend her final days at home where she wanted to be: Charina, Bree, Cecelia, Alyssia and Michelle. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16 at 1 pm at Congregation Beth Am, 2030 W. Fletcher Avenue, in Tampa. Condolences may be expressed online at: segalfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 15, 2020