BOWLING, Betty J



88, of Tampa, Florida passed away on Thursday July 25, 2019 with her son and friends by her side. Betty was born in Ashland, Kentucky on December 30, 1930 to the parents of James H. and Myrtle (Coburn) Jordan. Betty was a faithful member of the Temple Terrace Church of Christ. She is survived by her son, Ray Jr. (Eddie), and she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Ray. Visitation for Betty will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6-8 pm, at Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks Funeral Home, Temple Terrace, Florida. A visitation with funeral will occur Friday, August 2, 2019 from 12-1 pm at the Miller Funeral Home, in Ashland, Kentucky. Burial at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens.

