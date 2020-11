Or Copy this URL to Share

JACKSON, Betty Jean 71, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned to her heavenly home Nov. 3, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Kinsler-Phillips (Reggie); son, James Jackson (Paula); two brothers; six sisters; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation Thursday 3-7 pm. Funeral service Friday November 13, 11 am at Rock of Jesus M.B. Church 3940 18th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



