KOPELMAN, Betty Jane
80, of Tampa, passed away April 6, 2019. Born in Springfield, Illinois, May 7, 1938, Betty lived in many places while growing up, but always considered Little Rock, Arkansas to be her home. She was an amazing woman who cherished and loved her family dearly; she will be sorely missed. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Kopelman; her parents, William and Celia Shocket; and twin sister, Barbara Balis. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Felicia Kopelman, and David and Heather Kopelman; grandchildren, Michael, Danny, Lilly, and Maddy Kopelman; sister, Margie Platts. Memorial contributions in Betty's name can be made to LifePath Hospice, 12470 Telecom Dr., Temple Terrace, FL 33637. To express condolences online visit:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 20, 2019