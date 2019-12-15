|
86, of Americus Blvd., Clearwater, passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Norman and Martha Schultz; and the wife of James Manard. She was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey; and is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Michael (Jane) of Chesapeake, VA; and daughter, Amy Lake (Scott) of Clearwater; as well as grandchildren, Jini, Alison, Madison, and Jamison. A native of Rochester, NY, Betty and Jim settled in Clearwater in 1972. After raising a family, she served as school secretary of Skycrest Elementary in Clearwater, retiring after more than 20 years. She and Jim spent their retirement years traveling the world and over-indulging their grandchildren and generations of Siamese cats. "The Queen of Clean" and master of all things domestic, Betty was known for animated storytelling that amused her family and her many friends and we will all have fewer laughs without her. Visitation will be held at Sylvan Abbey, 2853 Sunset Point Rd., Clearwater, 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Monday, December 16, with funeral services at Light of Christ Catholic Church, 2176 Marilyn St., Clearwater at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019