RUSSELL, Betty Jayne
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jayne RUSSELL.
98, of Bayonet Point, went to be with the Lord March 18, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL, March 2, 1921, to the late Clive and Esther (Rosinsky) Chapman. She was preceded in death by three husbands, Jack Nelson, Glenn Lampier, and Norm Russell; sister, Lois Glasscock; and brother, Dick Chapman. Betty is survived by a son, Dr. Robert Nelson (Mairlyn); a daughter, Jacqueline Nelson; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; five great-great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held March 30.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2019