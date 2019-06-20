Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
11005 N US Highway 301
Thonotosassa, FL 33592
(813) 986-2402
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Betty Jean Garrett


Betty Jean Garrett Obituary
GARRETT, Betty Jean

81, of Lutz passed on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born May 1, 1938 in Newton, NC. She was a homemaker and a very loving mother. She loved taking care of and spending time with her family, cats, fishing and gardening. Betty was a very resourceful, resilient and strong woman. She is survived by her children, Carl, Clay (Kathy), Cora, Carol (Dan); grandchildren, Tera (Joe), CJ, Daniel III, Vendela, Gunnar, Cheryl (Gregory), Jessica; great-grandchildren, Crystal, Christopher, Cora, Summer, Mahaley, Trendyn and Christian. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Clay Garrett and her long-time furry friend, Missy, whom she loved dearly. Flowers are welcomed or contributions can be made to LifePath Hospice. Visitation is 9:30 am followed by graveside services at 11 Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, 11005 N., US-301, Thonotosassa, FL

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 20, 2019
