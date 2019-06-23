|
PARSLEY, Betty Jean (Scott)
92, passed away June 19, 2019. Born March 29, 1927 in Hartwell, Georgia, she was the daughter of Jerry and Elizabeth Scott. Betty was married to Tom Parsley and was a devoted wife for 60 years. Betty was a member of First Baptist Church and St. Petersburg Junior League, she also supported the Museum of Fine Arts. She enjoyed traveling and playing bridge with her girlfriends. Betty loved to cook and made many a delicious meal in her Boca Grande home where she and Tom spent their time entertaining family and guests. She will be missed by her nephews, nieces, and friends. Service will be held at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. ML King St. N., Monday, June 24, with family Visitation 11:30 am, public Visitation 12 pm, and Service 1 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019