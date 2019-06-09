ANDREWS, Betty Jo



90, of Belleair, the Matriarch of the Dayton Andrews family passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was born December 24, 1928 in Bushnell, FL to the late Colan G. and Mildred Lou (Chilton) Beville. Betty Jo attended the Bushnell Schools from first through 12th grades and was valedictorian of the class of 1946. She then attended Stetson University in DeLand, FL and graduated in 1950 with a BA degree. Betty Jo was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha fraternity. She was a reporter for the school paper known as The Hatter and served her journalism internship with the DeLand Sun News. It was here at Stetson University where she met Dayton, her future husband. They were married in 1950 after graduation and settled in Ocala, FL for 13 years where their sons, Taylor and Alfred, were born.



Betty Jo and Dayton moved to Clearwater in 1964, where they built Dayton Andrews Plymouth from the ground up. Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Fiat were added to the dealership which Dayton ran till his death in 2008. Betty Jo was especially proud that her two sons, Taylor and Alfred, took over ownership and operation of the St. Petersburg and Clearwater Chrysler dealerships. Mom was known as the Andrews Automotive Granny. It is truly a family run business as three of the grandchildren, Elliott, Brandon, and Tracey work in Clearwater.



Betty Jo's main interest was in volunteerism. She started with the PTA when her boys were in school, was president of the Anona Methodist Women's Missionary Societies, served on the building committees of the church, and was still a regular at Sunday Services. She was a board member and advisory board member of Gulf Coast Museum of Art for 10 years. She served on the board of Governors for the Carlouel Yacht Club on Clearwater Beach where she has a second home. Betty Jo has held membership with the Belleair Country Club for over 20 years. She committed her time, talent, and treasures to many organizations such as Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater Free Clinic, Abilities, the Salvation Army, Shepherd Village, and Stetson University. Betty Jo was a member of the Spirituality and Healing committee at Morton Plant Hospital. She has opened her home to many organizations for charity galas such as The Omelette Party, the Mental Health Society, Abilities of Florida, Belleair Garden Club, and the William Booth Society of the Salvation Army. Betty Jo was honored for her 16 years of service with the local advisory board by receiving "The Others" award and was the 2015 recipient of the Doctor William Hale award for community service. She was Honorary Chairman of the Martini's and Matisse gala, a fundraiser for the Clearwater Free Clinic.



Betty Jo and Dayton were well traveled having visited seven continents. There last trip together was to Antarctica. They also hosted trips abroad for family and friends to celebrate Dayton's birthday. Annual fishing trips to Alaska and Boca Grande, FL were their favorites and still take place hosted by their sons, Taylor and Alfred.



Betty Jo is survived by two sons, Taylor (Jodi) Andrews and Alfred (Debbie) Andrews; grandchildren, Elliott (AnneMarie) Andrews, Brandon Andrews, Tracey Wolf, Jamie (Tommy) Kerr, Mesa Reynolds, Tahni Reynolds; great-grandchildren, William, Alexis, Lucy, Elijah, and Jorden; also her first cousin, Nell. Faith, family, and friends filled her heart with great joy.



Memorial contributions may be offered to the Salvation Army of Clearwater, Clearwater Free Clinic, or to Anona United Methodist Church.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 6-8 pm, at Serenity Funeral Home, Largo, (727) 562-2080. A Celebration of Life Service will follow Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 1 pm, at Anona United Methodist Church. A reception will immediately follow at the Carlouel Yacht Club, 1091 Eldorado Avenue, Clearwater Beach. Condolences may be offered at:



www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary