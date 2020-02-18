Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jo CONNATSER. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 12:00 PM Garden of Memories Tampa , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CONNATSER, Betty Jo age 89, passed peacefully into Jesus' loving arms on February 10, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 22 at 12 pm, at Garden of Memories in Tampa. Betty Jo was a life-long resident of the Tampa Bay area and was proud to call Temple Terrace home for the past 65 years. A 1948 Jefferson High graduate, she enjoyed her career at the railroad and retired in 1986. Her days after were spent caring for family and friends, whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, William T. Connatser, her son, Davey Connatser, her parents, and her two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Pammy (John) Guess; son, Lee; six grandchildren; three great-grand- children, and many precious friends. We take heart in knowing she is eating Cracker Barrel, shopping for fine handbags and cute outfits, dancing with her Bill, reading, worshipping, and enjoying all things Disney. In lieu of flowers, your memorial contributions may be made to Hospice (LifePath and Cornerstone), as they were a tremendous gift to Betty Jo and her family in the last year.

