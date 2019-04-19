Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jo WILLIARD. View Sign

WILLIARD, Betty Jo



passed March 31, 2019 but will always be with us in memory. Betty Jo was born April 14, 1934 in a rural setting, with a servant's heart. This was her guide throughout her life. In March of 1962 she married the love of her life and they began their journey. Betty Jo was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She was so many things to so many different people, loved by all. The special gifts and talents held by Betty Jo excelled her through life. Her leadership abilities enhanced everything she touched, the Women's Auxiliary, Post 273 at the American Legion, property management, and the Republican Party, to name a few. The respect Betty Jo held for our country and military she expressed through her volunteer service at the Bay Pines VA Hospital. Her favorite pastime was baseball. She was the Great American League fan, admired the game and the men that played it. Betty Jo's greatest passion was "people". She will always be with us.

WILLIARD, Betty Jopassed March 31, 2019 but will always be with us in memory. Betty Jo was born April 14, 1934 in a rural setting, with a servant's heart. This was her guide throughout her life. In March of 1962 she married the love of her life and they began their journey. Betty Jo was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She was so many things to so many different people, loved by all. The special gifts and talents held by Betty Jo excelled her through life. Her leadership abilities enhanced everything she touched, the Women's Auxiliary, Post 273 at the American Legion, property management, and the Republican Party, to name a few. The respect Betty Jo held for our country and military she expressed through her volunteer service at the Bay Pines VA Hospital. Her favorite pastime was baseball. She was the Great American League fan, admired the game and the men that played it. Betty Jo's greatest passion was "people". She will always be with us. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close