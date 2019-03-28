Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Joan COBERLY. View Sign

COBERLY, Betty Joan



passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 25, 2019 at the age of 85. Joan was born and raised in Tampa, and graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1951 where she received the honor of Salutatorian. She graduated from the University of Tampa in 1955, also receiving the Salutatorian honor for the College of Education. Joan was a beloved first grade teacher in Hillsborough County for 30 years, touching the lives of countless students at Twin Lakes Elementary School. Along with her husband Charles, she was a devoted member of Carrollwood Baptist Church and she loved serving there with wonderful friends, particularly the young girls in the GA program. Joan deeply loved her family. She carried through her life by always putting their needs first, finding great joy in each accomplishment. She used her many talents to lift those around her and possessed an uncanny ability to solve problems with intelligence and compassion.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Stella and Ralph Calvin; sister, Francis Young; son, Craig Coberly; and her beloved husband of 63 years, Charles. Joan is survived by daughter, Laurie Greco; son-in-law, Al Greco; daughter, Jill Bucholtz and son-in-law, Stephen Bucholtz. She was also the proud grandmother of her grandchildren, Ashley Greco, her husband Dennis Greco, and Benjamin Bucholtz. A visitation will be held at 10-10:45 am with a graveside service at 11 am, Saturday, March 30, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E Lake Ave, Tampa, FL 33610. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the .

