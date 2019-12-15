JONES, Betty Lou (Dean) passed away December 10, 2019. Betty was born in Decatur, GA, on April 19, 1936. Her parents were Marvin and Lummie Lou Dean. She married Harold Edgar Jones on Dec 12, 1953. They had six children, Harold Lynn, Linda Susan Stanley, James Donald, Derenda Sislak (Mark) Stephen Paul (preceded in death) and Michael Paul. Betty had seven grandchildren, Leigh Ann, Erin, Daniel, Don, Amy, Savannah, and Jana and 10 great-grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life, Tue- sday, December 17, 1-3 pm at Hodges Family Funeral Home, 301 Chapel Dade City, FL. Hodges Family Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019