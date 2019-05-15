KAMINARIS, Betty
93, of South Pasadena, FL passed away May 12, 2019. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY and has been a Florida resident for many years. Throughout her life in Florida Betty was an active member of St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church in St. Petersburg. She is survived by a niece, Susan Pappas; and nephew, Nick Pappas. She is predeceased by husband, Harry Kaminaris who passed away in 1979. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday May 21, at 1 pm at St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church, 3600 76th St. N., St Petersburg. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. There are no prior visitation hours. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Beach Memorial Chapel, St. Pete Beach, FL (727) 360-5577. Condolences may be offered at:
beachmemorialchapel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 15, 2019