KEEHAN, Betty J. On March 12, 2020, Betty received a call from her Lord and Savior to join him for a reunion with her loved ones in the splendors of heaven. She was born in Jacksonville, FL to William F. Keehan and Lucille Black Keehan. Her family moved to Tampa in 1939, where Betty graduated from Plant High School ('45), followed by the University of Georgia. She was a proud life-long member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Betty worked for U.S. Congressman Sam Gibbons for many years. In her second career, Betty worked with her sister Lucile running Hodge Podge Antiques, which they ran successfully until retirement. Betty enjoyed traveling, visiting many countries, gardening (especially orchids), adored children and animals, and collected antiques and collectibles. She was a member of the Tampa Yacht and Country Club. Betty loved the Lord and was a member of Bayside Community Church. Betty was prede-ceased by her parents; her brother, W.F. Keehan Jr.; and her sister, Lucile F. Keehan. A graveside service will be held at Myrtle Hill Cemetery Sunday, March 22, at 1 pm, 4202 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Brewer & Sons FH/South Tampa
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2020