80, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She attended Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and was a teacher at Keswick Christian School for 30 years. Betty is the loving mother of Diane Rush (Robbie), Joanie Petty (Jon), and Janet Thomas (Jimmy); the devoted grandmother of seven; great-grandmother of one. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 16 from 1 pm until time of the Memorial Service at 2 pm.
R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home
3530 49th St. N, St. Petersburg
(727) 527-1177
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019