LaRUE, Betty 97, of Tampa, passed away peacefully May 20, 2020. Born in Marion, North Carolina, she eventually entered training to be a registered nurse in Charlotte, NC, where she met George La Rue, a solider heading overseas during WWII. They stayed in touch via wartime letters. Upon his return in 1946, they were married and remained together until his death in 2001. The couple moved to Tampa in 1947. They were active members of Most Holy Redeemer Church where she and George were involved in many parish activities. Betty worked in Tampa area hospitals developing long lasting friendships. She was admired for her kind and caring personality. She was an avid fan of Tampa Bay teams, as well as NASCAR. Her other activities included TOPS and Red Hat Society. After retirement George and Betty enjoyed traveling across the country. She also loved reading the newspaper and solving the Word Scramble. She leaves behind three daughters, three sons, 10 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren who all love her and will miss her dearly. Services will be held at Garden of Memories Thursday, May 28, starting with a 10 am visitation and 11 am Celebration of Life. Concluding the service, she will be laid to rest next to her beloved George. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels: mowtampa.org
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2020.