LAW, Betty Jameson died July 16, 2020, a native of Tampa she was born on July 3, 1925 to Donald and Beulah (Stanley) Jameson. She was very proud of her Jameson and Stanley ancestors who settled in east Hillsborough County in the 1850s. She attended and graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1943. After high school Betty attended Florida State College for Woman and later obtained a degree in education at USF. Betty taught many years at Sanders Elementary in Pasco County. In 1946, she married Max Law and they made their home in Pasco County for the next 67 years until his death in 2013. In the 1950s, Max introduced the family to camping and they spent many happy trips visiting National and State Parks. In their later years, Betty and Max enjoyed their second home in North Florida on the Santa Fe River. She was very active in the Lutz United Methodist Church for many years and later at Land O'Lakes United Methodist Church. Upon retirement, Betty learned to quilt and enjoyed making numerous quilts. Betty is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Max; and her sisters, Eloise Bagley and Jackie Parkerson. She is survived by four children, John, Don (Gail), Nancy and Betsy (Mark) Lamoy; grandchildren whom she truly loved, Amanda, Jennifer, William, Keith, Stacey and Jamie; and six great-grandchildren. Betty will be laid to rest with her husband, Max, at Florida National Cemetery. Central Florida Casket Store and Funeral Chapel.



