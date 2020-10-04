1/
Betty Leavine
LEAVINE, Betty Jean was called to her Heavenly Home on September 9, 2020. A woman who loved the Lord Jesus and strove to serve him all the days of her life. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church for 68 years. She leaves three daughters, Michele Dixon, Madlyn Leavine, Gay Carter; a son Chip Leavine; her sister, Serena and 35 grandchildren to cherish her memory. A private service will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, October 7 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Temple Terrace. The service will be streamed live for all to view online at: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/Tampa-fl/betty-Leavine-9385118. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in her honor to Samaritan's Purse at: https://sampur.se/34gNNOu

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL 33617
813-988-9200
