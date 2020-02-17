Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty LEE. View Sign Service Information Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610 (813)-626-3161 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LEE, Betty R. passed away February 13, 2020 at 91 years of age. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Frank (Dick) B. Lee and her grandson, Brian S. Lee, 31. She is survived by her two sons, Robert D. Lee (Andrea) and Donald E. Lee (Rodney) and one daughter, Linda M. Lee; one grandson, Christopher R. Lee and two great-grandsons, JJ Parker Lee and Cameron M. Lee. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1948 where she was a majorette. After graduation, she modeled and rode on floats in the Gasparilla Parade. She was a manager at Lang's Ice Cream before joining The Exchange National Bank which later became Bank of America where she worked for 29 years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening and was a volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital for approximately 19 years. She and her husband Frank were founding members of the Tampa Cruise-A-Cade boat club in Tampa. She was known for her pretty smile and out-going personality by her many friends and everyone who met her. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed very much by all. She will be in our hearts forever and we will always love you Mom. Visitation will be held at the Garden of Memories Funeral Home at 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 2-3 pm. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

