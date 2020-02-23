Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lee BRACKEN. View Sign Service Information Tribute Cremation Society 4935 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (980)-209-1061 Send Flowers Obituary

BRACKEN, Betty Lee Parkhill widow of the late William V. Bracken, passed away January 27, 2020. Born in St. Augustine, FL November 7, 1927 to William Bryant and Lucille Parkhill, she married Bill Bracken in 1953 and settled in Largo, FL, where she lived for 60 years. Betty was a wonderful wife, and mother to children Lenore, Miriam, and Brian who treasured her great faith, wisdom, and grace. She was a charter member of Indian Rocks Baptist Church and studied for years with the wonderful Ruth Munce. Her boundless faith made her the rock of her family. Betty played a good game of tennis until year 81, and was passionate about the game of bridge and her many girlfriends over the years. After Bill's passing in 2017, she moved to Charlotte, NC with her daughters, who treasured the year and a half with her close-by. Her sense of humor only got better with age and there are many "Bettyisms" to recall. Betty is survived by son, Brian and Janette of Largo FL; daughter, Miriam and David Ashley of Charlotte NC, and daughter, Lenore and Ed Prisco of Charlotte NC. Grandchildren are Lauren (husband Charlie) Humphries of Austin TX, Patrick Prisco of Jacksonville FL, Austin Ashley and Conner Ashley of Charlotte NC. Many family members and good friends will remember her with love. A Celebration of Life will be held in St. Augustine FL March 21 and details can be found at

