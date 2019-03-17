Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Mae (Hicks) Buckley. View Sign

BUCKLEY, Betty Mae



(Hicks) 93, was born in Port Tampa on September 20, 1925. Betty grew up here through the depression and graduated from HillsboroughHigh School in 1943. After traveling to Dallas, Texas where Betty worked briefly for Mack Truck, she returned to Tampa and met Robert C. Buckley at MacDill Air Force Base. In 1947, they married and embarked on a career with the Air Force and 70 years together. They enjoyed the life and times of the early space age, living in Michigan, Tennessee, California, Alabama, Florida and Texas. Mrs. Buckley always enjoyed moving to a new home and starting fresh each time they relocated. She was the social coordinator of the family and kept up correspondence with their many good friends and family throughout the country. She always knew everyone's important life events and never missed a birthday or anniversary. Betty always thought more about others than herself and dogs always held a special place in her heart. Betty is survived by her two sons, Robert Jr. and Stephen; grandson, Ryan and granddaughter, Erica DeForge; a great-grandson, two great-granddaughters and one great-great-granddaughter. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, from 2-3 pm at Blount Curry Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave, Tampa FL 33610.



www.blountcurrymacdill.com



We love you Mom. Rest in peace.

BUCKLEY, Betty Mae(Hicks) 93, was born in Port Tampa on September 20, 1925. Betty grew up here through the depression and graduated from HillsboroughHigh School in 1943. After traveling to Dallas, Texas where Betty worked briefly for Mack Truck, she returned to Tampa and met Robert C. Buckley at MacDill Air Force Base. In 1947, they married and embarked on a career with the Air Force and 70 years together. They enjoyed the life and times of the early space age, living in Michigan, Tennessee, California, Alabama, Florida and Texas. Mrs. Buckley always enjoyed moving to a new home and starting fresh each time they relocated. She was the social coordinator of the family and kept up correspondence with their many good friends and family throughout the country. She always knew everyone's important life events and never missed a birthday or anniversary. Betty always thought more about others than herself and dogs always held a special place in her heart. Betty is survived by her two sons, Robert Jr. and Stephen; grandson, Ryan and granddaughter, Erica DeForge; a great-grandson, two great-granddaughters and one great-great-granddaughter. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, from 2-3 pm at Blount Curry Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave, Tampa FL 33610.We love you Mom. Rest in peace. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close