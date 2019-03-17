BUCKLEY, Betty Mae
(Hicks) 93, was born in Port Tampa on September 20, 1925. Betty grew up here through the depression and graduated from HillsboroughHigh School in 1943. After traveling to Dallas, Texas where Betty worked briefly for Mack Truck, she returned to Tampa and met Robert C. Buckley at MacDill Air Force Base. In 1947, they married and embarked on a career with the Air Force and 70 years together. They enjoyed the life and times of the early space age, living in Michigan, Tennessee, California, Alabama, Florida and Texas. Mrs. Buckley always enjoyed moving to a new home and starting fresh each time they relocated. She was the social coordinator of the family and kept up correspondence with their many good friends and family throughout the country. She always knew everyone's important life events and never missed a birthday or anniversary. Betty always thought more about others than herself and dogs always held a special place in her heart. Betty is survived by her two sons, Robert Jr. and Stephen; grandson, Ryan and granddaughter, Erica DeForge; a great-grandson, two great-granddaughters and one great-great-granddaughter. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, from 2-3 pm at Blount Curry Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave, Tampa FL 33610.
We love you Mom. Rest in peace.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019