McMULLEN JOHNSON, Betty Jean "Elizabeth Eugenia" went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Largo, Florida. Betty Jean was a descendent of one of Pinellas County's founding families. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Steve) Porter, Bonnie (George) Henry, Barbara (Steve) Ledford, and Becky (Jesse) Smith, as well as 11 grandchildren, nine great -grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Anthony James "Jimmy" Johnson, and her 11 brothers and sisters. Known to friends and family as Betty Jean, she was the youngest daughter of 12 children born to John Ramage McMullen and Alice Jane Waterson McMullen in Largo, Florida on May 10, 1929. Though a few years she worked outside the home, she dedicated the majority of her life to being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. They made their home in Largo, Florida on Lake Seminole amid her extended family and built a life full of laughter and adventure with their girls, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is remembered fondly for her love of thrift store and garage sale shopping, her gift of music, and was an accomplished bowler. She was also an active member of the Largo Historical Society and was dedicated to preserving local history and the name of McMullen family of which she was very proud. She never met a stranger and her laughter was infectious. She was full of jokes and quips and was always happiest when surrounded by her friends and family A visitation will be held 10 am, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, FL 33774. Interment will follow at Largo Municipal Cemetery. Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020