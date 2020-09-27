Betty MERCURIO

MERCURIO, Betty D. (Pike) 70, of Seminole, FL passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family. Betty was born in Camden, NJ and raised in Pitman, NJ and then later moved to Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Mercurio. Betty is survived by her children, Tracy (James) Murphy, Tammy (Curtis) Knight, Terina (Chris) Foran and Thomas Schooley; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ethel "Sis" Nailor and Lydia "Patti" DeFrancisco; and many other loving family members. Condolences may be shared at www.reesefuneral.com