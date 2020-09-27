1/
Betty MERCURIO
MERCURIO, Betty D. (Pike) 70, of Seminole, FL passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family. Betty was born in Camden, NJ and raised in Pitman, NJ and then later moved to Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Mercurio. Betty is survived by her children, Tracy (James) Murphy, Tammy (Curtis) Knight, Terina (Chris) Foran and Thomas Schooley; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ethel "Sis" Nailor and Lydia "Patti" DeFrancisco; and many other loving family members. Condolences may be shared at www.reesefuneral.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Reese Funeral Home Inc
6767 Seminole Blvd
Seminole, FL 33772
(727) 391-9954
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff at E. James Reese Funeral Home
