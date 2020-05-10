MORAN, Betty Girard This Mother's Day, we, her children and grandchildren, are honoring an amazing person. Betty Moran, of Belleair, FL, left this earth on Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019 in Boston. Born on February 21, 1924 in Brookline, MA to Stephen and Louise Girard, Betty came into the world with a spirit greater than life and lived that way until the end. She especially loved her family, friends, swimming and chocolate. Residing in Florida since 1948, and summering on Cape Cod, she swam every day while always maintaining her chocolate habit as well as her figure. She is sorely missed for both her remarkable sense of humor and her capacity to love deeply and freely. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ned; and her sisters, Helene Lyne and Jeanne Quinzani. She is survived by her brother, Stephen Girard; as well as her loving children and grandchildren, Shelley Moran and husband, Adam Stock; Wendy Moran; Peter Moran and wife, Janet Moran (Thompson); and Trevor, Molly and Emily Moran. Donations in Betty's honor may be given to Covenant House, Times Square Station, P.O Box 731, New York, NY 10108 or Covenanthouse.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 10 to May 11, 2020.