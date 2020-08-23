Betty NIELSEN

NIELSEN, Betty (Urtz) 92, of Seminole, FL (formerly Rome, NY) pas-sed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 in Lakeville, MN. She was born December 7, 1927 in West Leyden, NY 11th of 13 children born to William F. Urtz and Anna (Stabb) Urtz. She graduated from Rome St Aloysius Academy in 1946. Betty married Thomas Nielsen of Rome in September 1949. She was employed by Westmoreland Central School until retiring in June 1993. She and Tom spent fifteen winters in Florida before making Florida their permanent home at Bickley Park in 2008. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas; 12 siblings; and daughter-in-law Judy. Survived by three children Terry (Cindy) Nielsen, Lynn (Dr. Carl) Parsons, and Chris Nielsen; six grandchildren, Erin, Patrick, Brendan, Aric, Danielle, and Erik; two great-grand-children Payton and Levi, and many nieces and nephews. Memorials to "Our Lady of Peace Hospice" 2076 St Anthony Ave. St Paul, MN 55104. A memorial service at St. Peters Church, Rome, NY to be announced at a later date.



