PARKER, Betty Betty passed away at home Wednesday evening, Nov. 6, 2019 with family present. She was a longtime resident of Pinellas Park. Her husband of 58 years, John, preceded Betty in death. Betty is survived by two daughters, Lonnie Tikkanen and Jeri O'Quinn; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grand children. Betty was an active volunteer at ED White Hospital and Pinellas Park Library. In later years, Betty became an accomplished, beloved, and well known dancer with several dance partners. Betty loved her family and was also a great animal lover. She will be dearly missed by many people and pets. Visitation will be at 5:30 pm until Service time of 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 9th Street location.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019