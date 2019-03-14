Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HASKEW, Betty Ruth Dawson



"Mamaw" 91, of Tampa, Florida, born on October 22, 1927 in Bramwell, West Virginia, entered into eternal rest on March 10, 2019. She was a Registered Nurse for over 50 years, serving in hospitals, nursing homes, and home health care. After retirement she continued to keep her certification active for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening, cooking, baking, going to thrift shops, reading, and time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ralph "Doc" Haskew; her children, Tom Haskew (Dottie), Mary Roberts, Amy Clark, and Jacqueline "Suzy" Haskew; 12 grandchildren, Sara (Jess), Randy (Elizabeth), Della (Travis), Debbie, Jennifer (Ricky), Lindsay (Tim), Ashley (Trey), Lauren, Bonnie (Nick), Emily, Devin, and Brittannie (Alex); eight great-grandchildren; six siblings; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by three brothers. A memorial service will be held



on Sunday, March 17 at 3 pm, at City Pointe Church, 503 N. Palmer Street, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 pm. Expressions of condolence at



HopewellFuneral.com

HASKEW, Betty Ruth Dawson"Mamaw" 91, of Tampa, Florida, born on October 22, 1927 in Bramwell, West Virginia, entered into eternal rest on March 10, 2019. She was a Registered Nurse for over 50 years, serving in hospitals, nursing homes, and home health care. After retirement she continued to keep her certification active for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening, cooking, baking, going to thrift shops, reading, and time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ralph "Doc" Haskew; her children, Tom Haskew (Dottie), Mary Roberts, Amy Clark, and Jacqueline "Suzy" Haskew; 12 grandchildren, Sara (Jess), Randy (Elizabeth), Della (Travis), Debbie, Jennifer (Ricky), Lindsay (Tim), Ashley (Trey), Lauren, Bonnie (Nick), Emily, Devin, and Brittannie (Alex); eight great-grandchildren; six siblings; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by three brothers. A memorial service will be heldon Sunday, March 17 at 3 pm, at City Pointe Church, 503 N. Palmer Street, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 pm. Expressions of condolence at Funeral Home Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City

6005 CR 39 South

Plant City , FL 33567

(813) 737-3128 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close