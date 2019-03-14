HASKEW, Betty Ruth Dawson
"Mamaw" 91, of Tampa, Florida, born on October 22, 1927 in Bramwell, West Virginia, entered into eternal rest on March 10, 2019. She was a Registered Nurse for over 50 years, serving in hospitals, nursing homes, and home health care. After retirement she continued to keep her certification active for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening, cooking, baking, going to thrift shops, reading, and time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ralph "Doc" Haskew; her children, Tom Haskew (Dottie), Mary Roberts, Amy Clark, and Jacqueline "Suzy" Haskew; 12 grandchildren, Sara (Jess), Randy (Elizabeth), Della (Travis), Debbie, Jennifer (Ricky), Lindsay (Tim), Ashley (Trey), Lauren, Bonnie (Nick), Emily, Devin, and Brittannie (Alex); eight great-grandchildren; six siblings; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by three brothers. A memorial service will be held
on Sunday, March 17 at 3 pm, at City Pointe Church, 503 N. Palmer Street, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 pm. Expressions of condolence at
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019