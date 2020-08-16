Betty SAPP

SAPP, Betty 75, of Plant City, Florida passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Betty was a loving wife and proud mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband Edgar W. Sapp MD; her daughters, Sheree Tayburn (Wendell), Dena Gray (Rick); stepdaughter, Julie Stowers; stepson, David Sapp (Michele); 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Talmadge Nix Howard; her mother Exie Mae Page; her brothers, Waylon and Homer; her sisters, Loretta, Norma, and Annette; and her daughter, Cindy Bertomeu. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Country Manor Assisted Living, 2806 Sam Allen Road, Plant City FL 33566, who went above and beyond to care for her during her final days. Gentry Morrison Funeral Home



