Betty SAVORETTI
SAVORETTI, Betty June daughter of Elmer and Beulah Trollinger, was born in Palm, PA on June 16, 1935. She lived life to its fullest and passed in her home on July 31, 2020 at 85 years young. Betty grew up in rural Pennsylvania with brothers, Carl and Robert. She attended a one room schoolhouse, recited poetry all of her life and graduated the salutatorian of her class. She married George when the family moved to Florida in the 1950s and resided in Madeira Beach and Seminole. Betty sold Mary Kay Cosmetics and helped run the family plumbing business for 30 years. Betty loved Vegas slots, traveling and spending time with her family. Betty is survived by three children, Mark, LuAnn and Alisa; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Donations to the St. Petersburg DAV, Chapter 13 and My Hope Chest may be made on her behalf. Rest In Peace Betty, Mom, Nana, G-Nana and friend, your family will forever love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around your neck? To read Betty's full story, visit Betty Savoretti on Facebook and at the National Cremation Society's website.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
