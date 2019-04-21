Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Betty SCHECHT

Betty SCHECHT Obituary
SCHECHT, Betty

89, of Tampa, passed peacefully, Friday, April 19, 2019. Mrs. Schecht was born in New York and came to Tampa 37 years ago from Chicago, IL. Betty was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was a great friend to all. Betty's biggest joy was spending time with her loving family. She thoroughly enjoyed travelling, as well as playing Bridge and Mah Jong with her longtime girlfriends. She always had a smile on her face and a welcoming, warm heart. She truly was the social director of life, constantly making sure everyone felt included and special. Betty was always very committed to her Jewish faith and carried Judaism close to her heart. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Martin and sister, Anita Kaufman. Survivors include her children, Neil Schecht (Luann), Russell Schecht (Karen), and Robyn Story (Steve); her grandchildren, Michael Schecht (Thiraya), Martin Schecht, Anna Schecht, Alexa Schecht, and Stephen F. Story Jr. (Tanya); and her great-grandchildren, Madison, Aspen, and Brynn Story. She is also survived by her three sisters-in-law, Rosalyn Sandberg, Ethel Radin, and Myrna Lester as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 11 am at Segal Funeral Home, 3909 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, Largo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612. Condolences may be expressed online at:

www.segalfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019
