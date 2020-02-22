Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty SCRIM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCRIM, Betty Chase 91, passed Feb. 3, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL from complications of a stroke. For the last two days of her life, she had been surrounded by her closest family and friends, and had spoken to dear ones who could not make the trip. She was born in Atlanta Jan, 15, 1929 to William Hamilton and Laura Sanders Kemp, the first in her family to be born in Atlanta. She led a fascinating life, especially as it began as a very ordinary southern daughter of a Southern Crescent Railway mechanic and a Georgia Revenue accounting clerk. She married Tom Williams in 1950, who was hired by Florida Power and they moved to St. Petersburg in 1957. Tragically, he passed when they were only 31. His goal had been to have five girls. His daughters were four and two when he died. Betty went on to marry Bill Chase, and became the mother of his three girls who were 10, seven, and three. Betty was granted every gift and talent. She was beautiful, brilliant, athletic, artistic, and had a fine head for math and science, and a sharp wit. She created professional-quality paintings. She mastered all the needle arts. She produced numerous quilts, knitted sweaters and argyle socks since she was a teen, and crocheted and crafted all manner of creations. She was proficient at tennis, golf, swimming, and skeet shooting and played basketball in high school. She was a master gardener, producing mountains of produce and bouquets of flowers in their lush Vermont gardens. She was active in virtually every civic group in St. Petersburg, supporting the missions of the Florida Orchestra, Museum of Fine Arts, Garden Club of St. Petersburg, Women's Service League, Sertoma Club, White Glove Cotillion, and the Christmas Toy Shop founded by close friend, Ardith Rutland. She joined the St. Petersburg Yacht Club Salty Sisters six decades ago and was active in racing and served as Captain in 1965. Her Salty Sisters were her nearest and truest friends until the end. The curse of being so young and vibrant for her age saw her lose all her best schoolmates and all of her friends her age, except her dear stepbrother, John Wilder of Lynchburg; her friend of longest standing in St. Petersburg, Marguerite Mastry Dawson; and Kemp and Mary Williams, former St. Petersburg residents now in Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Tom Williams; second husband, Bill Chase; third husband, Russel Scrim; and stepdaughte,r Debi Chase (John) Nicolini. She leaves to treasure her remembrance daughters, Jemille Williams (Nat Parker) of Atlanta and Kemla Williams of Greensboro, NC; stepdaughters, Susie Chase (Abe) Shuster of Atlanta and Patty Chase (Tom) Conolly of St. Petersburg; her beloved grandchildren, Clayton (Memorie) Heyward and Carly Heyward of Atlanta and Brad Moree of Wrightsville Beach and Julie Moree of Seattle. She has four more stepchildren; eight step grandchildren;, three great-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at the St. Petersburg Country Club at 2 pm, Saturday, March 7; Isle la Motte, VT June 13; and Montreal June 14. Donations in her memory to PBS at

