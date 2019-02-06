74, of Riverview FL, passed away on January 20, 2019. She was born to the late Lucien and Cora Lefler on June 15, 1944 in Tampa, FL. She worked for T.I.D.F.A. for 25+ years. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Dan Linker. She is survived by her children, Robert Winchester (Elaine), Vesta Collins (Ronald Sr.), Michelle Boffo (Jeff); and grandchildren, Jeremy, Robby, Sean, Ronnie, Samantha, Brittany, Ryan, Michael, Shawn, Madison, Ronald III, Mason, Myah, Summer, and Ana. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 9, at 3 pm at: Hillsboro Memorial Gardens. (813) 689-8121
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2019