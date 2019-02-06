Betty Sue "Mawmaw" LINKER

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Rip Aunt betty.my prayers are with your family."
    - Linda Goins
  • "We will alway Love You. We miss you soooooo much around..."
    - Robert and Elaine Winchester
  • "SWEETEST SECOND MOM TO ME, I WILL ALWAYS TREASURE OUR..."
    - Daphnee Mitchell
  • "Love you forever mom!"
    - Michelle Boffo

74, of Riverview FL, passed away on January 20, 2019. She was born to the late Lucien and Cora Lefler on June 15, 1944 in Tampa, FL. She worked for T.I.D.F.A. for 25+ years. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Dan Linker. She is survived by her children, Robert Winchester (Elaine), Vesta Collins (Ronald Sr.), Michelle Boffo (Jeff); and grandchildren, Jeremy, Robby, Sean, Ronnie, Samantha, Brittany, Ryan, Michael, Shawn, Madison, Ronald III, Mason, Myah, Summer, and Ana. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 9, at 3 pm at: Hillsboro Memorial Gardens. (813) 689-8121
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
2323 West Brandon Blvd | Brandon, FL 33511 | (813) 689-8121
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details