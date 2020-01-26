|
VALENTINE, Betty Jane 98, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born in Tulsa, OK to Dr. E.A. and Irene Couch Ray, who moved to St. Pete in 1925; Betty was a graduate of St. Pete High and SPJC. She was miss sun goddess at the Festival of States Parade and a member of the Junior League. For her career, Betty was a secretary for the Pinellas County Schools at North Shore Elementary for 30 years. Betty was always a beautiful, wonderful, devoted and loving person to her family as they were to her. She also was an avid gardener and dog lover. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy. She is survived by her daughters, Betsy (Jack) Critz and Carolyn (Russ) Nail; her grandchildren, John and Lisa Critz, Kim Nail and Kelly (Larry) Sullivan her great-grandchildren, Miranda Paine, Gavin Maxwell, Ella and Jack Sullivan; her cousin, Cliff O'Neal and her life-long friend, Betty Allen. Betty's memorial service will be held on Saturday, Febraury 8 2020 at 11 am with a reception to follow at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr MLK St N. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's name to Friends of Strays Animal Shelter and Florida Sheriffs Boys Ranch. Visit the family's online guestbook at: www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2020