Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty WALTERS DAVIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WALTERS DAVIS, Betty Jane was born August 21, 1939 in Missouri and passed away November 18, 2019 in Spring Hill, Florida with her loving husband by her side. Betty is survived by her husband, John Davis of Spring Hill; sons, David Jeffrey Tawzer of Tampa and Harold Joseph (Michele) Tawzer of Wesley Chapel; grandchildren Matthew Tawzer, Cheyenne Tawzer and Kaitlyn Tawzer; sister, Brenda (Bill) Davis of Valrico; and brothers, Junior Murray and John Murray, both of Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Mae Murray; and brothers, Monroe Murray, Hank Murray, and Larry Murray. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and will be missed dearly. Betty retired from Hillsborough County Schools, enjoyed participating in Pow Wows and loved to read books. She had a spunk and spirit about her that will never be forgotten, and her recipes and love for cooking will be shared through the generations.

WALTERS DAVIS, Betty Jane was born August 21, 1939 in Missouri and passed away November 18, 2019 in Spring Hill, Florida with her loving husband by her side. Betty is survived by her husband, John Davis of Spring Hill; sons, David Jeffrey Tawzer of Tampa and Harold Joseph (Michele) Tawzer of Wesley Chapel; grandchildren Matthew Tawzer, Cheyenne Tawzer and Kaitlyn Tawzer; sister, Brenda (Bill) Davis of Valrico; and brothers, Junior Murray and John Murray, both of Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Mae Murray; and brothers, Monroe Murray, Hank Murray, and Larry Murray. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and will be missed dearly. Betty retired from Hillsborough County Schools, enjoyed participating in Pow Wows and loved to read books. She had a spunk and spirit about her that will never be forgotten, and her recipes and love for cooking will be shared through the generations. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close