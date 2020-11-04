WATERS, Betty Jean 80, of St. Petersburg, FL, trans-itioned October 26, 2020. She was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church and was also affiliated with the Lily White Lodge, Eastern Star and Elks Club. She is survived by four sons, Ronnie Daniels (Darlene), Alvin Bowman, Calvin Bowman, Craig Bowman; three daughters, Julia Wright, Vivian Bowman, Janice Bowman-Johnson (Gareth); 25 grandchildren; 36 great-grand-children; other relatives. Funeral service will be Saturday, Nov. 7, at Bethel Community Baptist Church (family only), with visitation Friday, Nov. 6, 4-7 pm. Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 4, 2020.