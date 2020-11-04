1/1
Betty WATERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERS, Betty Jean 80, of St. Petersburg, FL, trans-itioned October 26, 2020. She was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church and was also affiliated with the Lily White Lodge, Eastern Star and Elks Club. She is survived by four sons, Ronnie Daniels (Darlene), Alvin Bowman, Calvin Bowman, Craig Bowman; three daughters, Julia Wright, Vivian Bowman, Janice Bowman-Johnson (Gareth); 25 grandchildren; 36 great-grand-children; other relatives. Funeral service will be Saturday, Nov. 7, at Bethel Community Baptist Church (family only), with visitation Friday, Nov. 6, 4-7 pm. Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
Bethel Community Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Smith Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved