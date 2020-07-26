1/1
Betty WATROUS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATROUS, Betty was born in Nashville, TN in 1934. She died on July 7, 2020. Betty graduated from Central High School in Nashville in 1952. While raising her children, she took art lessons, sold paintings in Fredericksburg, VA, and worked as a graphic artist at Marine Corps Base Quantico. Longing to return to Florida, where she had enjoyed spring breaks in high school, Betty began working as a secretary at Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in the mid 1970s and retired in the mid 1990s. She is survived by Kyle Watrous, Colonel, USMC (Retired) (Sharon); Ingrid (Tony Mellone); Marshall (Jussara); and grandchildren, Douglas, Marshall Jay, Mason, Dominic, Luka, Christian, and Bianca. She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Lily. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, September 26 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church (East Lake Campus), 1190 East Lake Road, Tarpon Springs, FL 34688.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved