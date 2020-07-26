Betty WATROUS

WATROUS, Betty was born in Nashville, TN in 1934. She died on July 7, 2020. Betty graduated from Central High School in Nashville in 1952. While raising her children, she took art lessons, sold paintings in Fredericksburg, VA, and worked as a graphic artist at Marine Corps Base Quantico. Longing to return to Florida, where she had enjoyed spring breaks in high school, Betty began working as a secretary at Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in the mid 1970s and retired in the mid 1990s. She is survived by Kyle Watrous, Colonel, USMC (Retired) (Sharon); Ingrid (Tony Mellone); Marshall (Jussara); and grandchildren, Douglas, Marshall Jay, Mason, Dominic, Luka, Christian, and Bianca. She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Lily. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, September 26 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church (East Lake Campus), 1190 East Lake Road, Tarpon Springs, FL 34688.



