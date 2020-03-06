WISE, Betty J. (nee Long) 75, of Plant City, Florida, formerly of Seattle, Washington and Washington, D.C., born on March 7, 1944 in Plant City, entered into eternal rest on February 29, 2020. She was a graduate of the University of Washington, and a retired auditor for the Federal Aviation Administration. She loved her family, and friends and enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, and traveling. She is survived by her children, Alicia Wise; and husband, Ian Barnes of London, England, and Jonathan Wise of Brooklyn, New York; grandchildren, Thom, Alex, and Elena; siblings, Thelma Hull, Martha Bauldauf, Mary Fewox, Hugh Long, and Gladys Kelley; and many extended family, and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 4 pm at Plant City Commons Community Garden, 2001 East Cherry Street, Plant City 33563. Memorial contributions may be made to the Garden at plantcitycommunitygarden.com. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2020