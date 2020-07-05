Betty YOUNG

YOUNG, Betty June 88, of Tampa, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born in Pelham, Georgia and came to Florida in 1988. She was raised in the Baptist faith and enjoyed spending time with her family. Betty is survived by her three children, Robert (Darlene), Susan, and Donald; four grandchildren, Ryan, Hayley, Tricia, and Brittany; 11 great-grandchildren, Nathan, Kailey, Autumn, Natalie, Kris, Matthew, Madison, Gracie, Sawyer, Noah, and Nina. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. She is now in peace with God in heaven. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice
in her honor.