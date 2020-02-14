DAVIS, Beulah Anne 73, of Evansville, IN, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her home. She was born August 17, 1946, in Virginia. Beulah loved quilting and cooking. She also enjoyed going on cruises with her late husband. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Davis and brother, Willie Thorpe. Beulah is survived by her sons, Bryan and Kevin Davis; brothers, David, John, and Tommy Thorpe; granddaughters, Ella, Sophie and Hailey Davis; and grandson, Remy Davis. No public services will be held. Condolences may be offered online at: www.AlexanderWestChapel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2020