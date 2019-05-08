|
BAKER, Beulah Marie
84, of Seminole, Florida passed away May 4, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center Mid Pinellas Pinellas Park, Florida. She was born May 11, 1934 in Gladwin, Michigan. Beulah is survived by three children, David (Jadine) Young, Cindy McCarthy, and Jake Young; sister, Willa (Emmet) Wood, Eldon (Janet) Carlson, and Wayne (Trish) Carlson; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Fayette Dawn McFall. There will be a Celebration of her life May 11 at 2 pm, at Oak Ridge Wesleyan Church, 11000 110th Ave. N. Largo, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 8, 2019